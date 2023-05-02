DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police (DPD) have arrested a suspect in connection with an April 23 shooting near Clearview Street and Morgan Avenue.

DPD says Nicquan Nicholas Forbes, 20, was arrested and charged Tuesday with shooting into an occupied building.

On April 23, officers with DPD responded to Clearview Street and Morgan Avenue for a large disturbance. While they were responding, DPD said central dispatched advised there were multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area.

DPD said that multiple subject ran away from the scene, ‘mostly on foot’, when the officers arrived.

At the scene, authorities say multiple shell casings and an AR15 style weapon were recovered. The investigation developed and officials later identified Forbes as a suspect.

A warrant was issued for shooting into an occupied building for Forbes’s arrest. He also had an active warrant for a 2020 shooting, according to authorities.

Nicquan Nicholas Forbes (Photo: Decatur Police Department)

He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $110,000 bond.