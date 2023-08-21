DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a Decatur man was arrested after he abandoned a vehicle that was reported stolen and ran from officers.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said Elden Cordera Shelton, 34, of Decatur was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property on Friday.

According to the DPD, a resident reported the theft of a vehicle on August 18. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, DPD said, but after seeing the officers, the driver took the vehicle behind a building, left the vehicle and ran away.

DPD said the driver, later identified as Shelton, was located in the area shortly after and transported to the Morgan County Jail. He is currently being held there in lieu of a $5,300 bond.

“We appreciate the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Priceville Police Department for their assistance in the arrest,” DPD added.