DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Saturday they say was found in possession of a ‘trafficking amount’ of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

On March 18, officers with DPD reportedly made contact with 33-year-old Prentess Foster of Decatur near the intersection of 8th Street southeast and 20th Avenue southeast. DPD said that Foster had active warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

While officers were executing the warrants, DPD said that they found Foster was in possession of a “trafficking amount of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.” Officers then contacted VICE/Narcotics Investigators.

Prentess Foster (Photo: Decatur Police Department)

Investigators charged Foster with trafficking in illegal drugs, according to DPD.

Foster was booked into the Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond. DPD said that MCSO will execute the active warrants on Foster while he is in the jail.