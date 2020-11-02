Decatur man arrested for Thursday house burglary

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man faces burglary and drug charges after being arrested Thursday.

According to Decatur Police, Narado Brinkley, 41, broke into a house in the 200-block of 5th Avenue NW Thursday.

When officers arrived at the burglary call, they say Brinkley in front of the house. He ran into the home and locked the door.

Officers entered the house and arrested Brinkley without further incident.

During the investigation, officers found Brinkley stole items from the house and had over 13 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Brinkley was charged with third-degree burglary and distribution of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $7,500 bond.