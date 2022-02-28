DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested Monday in connection to a recent theft investigation in Decatur, authorities say.

The Decatur Police Department says a report was filed on February 20 for a theft that happened at Walgreens on 6th Avenue, SE.

Police say throughout the course of the investigation, 36-year-old Christopher John Ingram was developed as a suspect.

Authorities arrested Ingram on Monday morning and charged him with third-degree theft of property. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bond.