DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was arrested for ‘subjecting a female minor to sexual contact’ at his home on multiple occasions, according to authorities.

Lucas Rymer, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse following a joint investigation conducted by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources (DHR) and the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

On August 2, 2023, a detective with the DPD’s Family Services Unit received a report from a Lauderdale County DHR Assessment Unit Worker regarding sexual abuse that may have taken place in DPD’s jurisdiction.

DPD said the worker reported a female minor was ” subjected to sexual contact by an adult male, identified as Lucas Rymer, 26, at his residence located in Decatur on multiple occasions.” An investigation was conducted by DPD and Lauderdale County DHR.

Rymer reportedly with the investigating detective on August 8, and officials established probable cause for his arrest.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.