Decatur man arrested for robbery and assault

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery and assault that happened last week.

On May 12, officers went to a home on Ororke Lane SW for a call about a physical disturbance. After arriving on the scene, officers found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators said they believe that the victim was assaulted by Johnny Darryl Strong Jr., 29 of Decatur.

Authorities said Strong struck the male victim with a handgun and tried to take his property.

On Wednesday, May 19, Strong was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bond.