Decatur man arrested for possession of child pornography

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Decatur Police said the investigation began in November when the department received information that somebody had child pornography at their house.

Xavier Terrell Reeves, 23, was identfied as a suspect and his house was searched Thursday.

Reeves was arrested for possession of obscene matter and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

He was held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.