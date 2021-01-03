Decatur man arrested for drug trafficking

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Decatur man faces two charges of drug trafficking following a traffic stop late on New Year’s Day.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said agents from the MCSO Drug Enforcement unit, operating as part of the Region F Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, and deputies from the MCSO patrol division stopped a vehicle on I-65 near Falkville.
The vehicle was searched and deputies said the driver, Ahmad Rashad Morrow, 39, was in possession of significant amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia, along with a loaded handgun.
Morrow was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.
He was booked on charges of trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine.
His bond was set at $20,000.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges and/or arrests are possible.