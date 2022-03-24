DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was arrested after police found him in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Decatur Police say they conducted a stop on Sunday in reference to a traffic violation at the intersection of Carridale Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers stopped 18-year-old Juan Manuel Pascual of Decatur, where he was found to be in possession of both drugs.

Authorities say Pascual was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, open container violation, and no driver’s license.

Pascual was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $1,900 bond.