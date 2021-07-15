Decatur man arrested for breaking into, stealing from vehicles

Stanley Marquise Smith, 30, was found with property stolen from two different vehicles and a gun reported stolen from Decatur in June. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man has been arrested after stealing from at least two vehicles Wednesday.

Decatur Police said officers were called to reported vehicle burglaries on Camellia Drive SW early Wednesday morning.

Officers said they found Stanley Marquise Smith, 30, when they arrived and he matched the burglar’s description.

Smith was found with property stolen from two different vehicles and a gun reported stolen from Decatur in June.

He was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering to a vehicle, second-degree receiving stolen property, and several unrelated misdemeanors.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $24,300 bond.