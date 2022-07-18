DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was arrested after police found he intentionally set a fire inside an apartment, according to police.

Officials say the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Ororke Lane SW around 1 a.m. on Monday, July 18. There were people inside apartments in the same building at the time of the blaze, according to Decatur Police.

Authorities say Rigoberto Ojendiz Tellez, 40, of Decatur, was identified as the suspect. Police say he intentionally set the fire inside the apartment where it originated.

Tellez was found and arrested on a first-degree arson charge. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.