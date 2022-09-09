DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man on Thursday for excessive damage to a business.

Officers with DPD were called to the Speed Z store on 1202 W Moulton Road in Decatur. The clerk said that a man had done excessive damage to the store.

According to DPD, the cost of the damage was found to be more than $2,500.

Willis Robinson, 22, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief, which is a Class C felony.

Robinson is being held at Morgan County Jail on a bond of $2,500.