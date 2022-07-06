60-year-old Samuel Dobbins II was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied building, Decatur Police say. (Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to a shooting, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

On June 29, authorities say that officers responded to the 200-block of 11th Avenue SW in reference to a shooting investigation.

When officers arrives, they found a victim who had just found that their residence had been shot into.

Through the course of the investigation, 60-year-old Samuel Leonard Dobbins, II was identified as the suspect.

On July 5, Dobbins was taken into custody and booked into the Morgan County Jail. He was charged with one count of shooting into an occupied building.

His bond is set at $30,000 per Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott.