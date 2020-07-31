Decatur man arrested, charged with arson

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree arson, police said.

The Decatur Police Department say they called to a fire in the 2100 block of Westmead Drive SW on July 30th. Authorities say the City of Decatur Fire Marshal responded, determined the fire was started intentionally calling it arson.

While investigating, Martin Wayne Hicks was developed as a suspect, arrested, and charged with arson in the first degree.

Hicks was taken to the Morgan County Jail with $100,000 bond, per Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell.

Police say they don’t believe the event is connected nor related to the recent arson investigation at Wal-Mart.

ARSON ARREST: On 7/30, the DPD responded to the 2100-block of Westmead Drive SW, in reference to a fire.



The @decatur_fire Fire Marshal determined the fire was started intentionally.



Martin Wayne Hicks was developed as a suspect and charged with arson in the first degree. pic.twitter.com/WlLENU6sdk — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) July 31, 2020