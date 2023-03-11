DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was arrested after the Decatur Police Department (DPD) said officers found Xanax, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On February 22, 2023, the department said Investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unit were patrolling in southeast Decatur when a vehicle committed a “traffic infraction.”

The officers reportedly performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the passenger as 33-year-old Toney Cowan of Decatur.

During the stop, DPD said investigators found Cowan was in possession of cocaine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia.

Cowan was later charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia by investigators, according to DPD.

Authorities said Cowan was taken to the Morgan County Jail, where he was being held in lieu of $2,300 bond. According to jail records, Cowan has bonded out.