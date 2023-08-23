DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested on August 18 in connection to a report made in February when two kids tested positive for meth, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

Teontae Ray Sr. was charged with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child in connection to the report.

On February 21, 2023, DPD said a report was made to the department by the Morgan County Department of Human Resources regarding two children testing positive for methamphetamine.

A DPD spokesperson said that detectives confirmed the positive test results and two felony warrants for chemical endangerment of a child were issued for Ray. Officers made contact with him on August 18 and he was arrested, the department stated.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond set by a Circuit Court Judge.