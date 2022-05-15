DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police Department (DPD) responded to a report of a shooting on Sunday.

Officials say that a shooting was reporting on the 1800-block of Graymont Lane in Decatur. Tremayne S. Walker, 42, of Decatur, was arrested after shooting a male victim with a shotgun. Walker was not at the scene, but was found later in the day.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is in stable condition.

Walker was placed under arrest and taken to Morgan County Jail where he was charged with first degree assault. His bond is set at $30,000.