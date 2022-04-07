DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police arrested a man after a vehicle stop on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say that during the stop, Roger Dale McVay, 67, of Decatur, ran from the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, officers took him into custody without incident.

McVay was found to be in possession methamphetamine. He was placed under arrest and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and attempting to flee and elude law enforcement.

McVay was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $1,300 bond