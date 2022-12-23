DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man following a shooting Friday.

The DPD said Calvin Bridges Jr. 31, of Decatur, was taken into custody Friday in connection with a shooting that happened earlier in the day at the Sunoco Gas Station on Beltline Road.

DPD said officers were dispatched to the gas station after a shooting call and arrived to find a clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The department said the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The DPD Violent Crimes Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The department said Bridges was identified as a suspect as part of the investigation and he was located by members of the department’s patrol division this morning.

Earlier Friday evening the DPD SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a resident occupied by Bridges. DPD said bridges were taken into custody without incident.

The department said Bridges is charged with first-degree assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.