DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – One man is injured and another was arrested following a stabbing in Decatur on Sunday, April 16.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), a call came into the Morgan County 911 Center around 4:30 a.m. The caller only spoke Spanish, however, once they were connected to the language line, they reported that a male had been stabbed.

The caller told police that his brother’s roommate had stabbed his brother, and was attempting to get into the home.

Officers responded to the home on Albert Street to find one male victim with multiple stab wounds to the face.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for his injuries. Following an investigation, authorities determined a roommate, 19-year-old Jossel Franco of Decatur, was the suspect.

Jossel Franco (photo: Decatur Police Department)

Franco was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He is being held at Morgan County Jail on a bond of $30,000.