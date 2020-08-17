Decatur man arrested, accused of trespassing

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur investigators say they arrested Anthony Peterson for criminal trespassing Friday.

Vice Narcotics Investigators with the Decatur Police Department say they’ve run into Anthony Peterson multiple times in the East Acres area.

They say that one time, officers were able to arrest Peterson after he fled from investigators into an apartment. Officers say Peterson had a gun on him. Peterson was then issued a trespass warning by Decatur Housing Authority, according to the report.

On August 14, 2020, Vice Narcotics Investigators say they saw Peterson at a home in East Acres. Investigators say they then contacted Peterson and arrested him for criminal trespass in the third degree.

Peterson’s bond was set at $300.00.

