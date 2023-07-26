DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Court documents show a man was arrested on child pornography possession warrants for exploiting a person under 17 – while he was out on bond for a first-degree rape charge.

Corey Dewalter Cowley was arrested on October 8, 2022, for first-degree rape, according to online court records. He bonded out of the Morgan County Jail for that charge on October 24, 2022.

On July 19, Cowley was booked into the Morgan County Jail on four child pornography possession charges and is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond, according to online court records.

In recently filed court documents, it is revealed that Cowley possessed “obscene matter depicting a person under 17 years of age,” and intended to distribute it.

An affidavit shows that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children processed a cyber tip referencing child molestation, stemming from an out-of-state police department. The victim’s mother had reported the child was molested while visiting Cowley in Alabama ‘in the beginning of 2022.’

Court records state that in one instance, the victim told an officer they left their phone in Cowley’s room. The victim said Cowley told them in order to get it back, “[Victim] had to pose for him so he could use it to make some money.”

A number of other occasions where Cowley exploited or sexually abused the victim were reported to the out-of-state police officer, the affidavit says.

In May 2023, a Huntsville Police investigator received the report. That investigator set up a forensic interview with the victim through the outside agency, where the child provided more details regarding the exploitation by Cowley.

During the course of his investigation, authorities found the suspect – Cowley – lived in Decatur. Officers conducted a search warrant at Cowley’s residence on July 19, leading to his arrest.

After his July 19 arrest, his bond for the October 2022 charge was revoked due to these new charges. A bond hearing is set for September 12 at the Morgan County Courthouse.