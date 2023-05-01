MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An October trial date has been set for a Decatur man who is charged with shooting and killing another man with a rifle.

Online court records show Jamari Demone Jones was indicted on Jan. 26, 2023, in connection to the death of 41-year-old Jamaal Jackson.

Now, his jury trial is set to begin on October 23, 2023.

The Decatur Police Department said they went to an area near the 300-block of Monroe Drive Northwest on January 9, 2022, for a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Jackson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.

According to the indictment, Jones shot Jackson with a rifle.

Throughout the investigation, Jones was developed as a suspect, leading to his arrest the following day. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility and charged with murder.

He was released the next day on a $75,000 bond.