Decatur Police took one man into custody and charged him with murder following a short investigation.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 32-year-old Decatur man has been indicted by a Morgan County grand jury for murder more than one year after the fatal incident.

Online court records show Jamari Demone Jones was indicted on Jan. 26, 2023, in connection to the death of 41-year-old Jamaal Jackson.

The Decatur Police Department said they went to an area near the 300-block of Monroe Drive Northwest on January 9, 2022, for a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Jackson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.

According to the indictment, Jones shot Jackson with a rifle.

Throughout the investigation, Jones was developed as a suspect, leading to his arrest the following day. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility and charged with murder.

He was released the next day on a $75,000 bond.

Court documents do not show any hearings scheduled for Jones at the time this article was published.