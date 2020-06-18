Decatur man accused of chasing 15-year-old, performing lewd act

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police said he chased a teenage girl down a street while inappropriately touching himself.

Michael Gwen Sapp, 30, was charged with public lewdness and disorderly conduct.

Decatur police said plainclothes officers saw Sapp following a 15-year-old girl down 8th Avenue SE around 1:20 p.m. and behaving unusually.

The officers follow him and said they saw Sapp run toward the girl while performing a lewd act. The girl was trying to get away from him, they said.

Sapp ran down an alley when officers approached, but they were able to get him in custody, police said.

The girl’s parents came and picked her up, police said.

Sapp was taken to the Morgan County Jail, where jail records show he was jailed on $2,000 bond.