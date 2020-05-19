Decatur man accused of breaking into cars on 7th Avenue

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police arrest man they say broke into a car on Saturday, May 16th, 2020.

Officiers were called to the 800 block of 7th Avenue SE around 4:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they said they located Sean Patrick Sharbutt by the car in question and arrested him for breaking and entering a closed compartment in a car.

According to police, Sharbutt was out on bond for a previous case of theft of property in the first degree for stealing a vehicle.

Sharbutt arrested for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $20,000 bond.