Decatur man accused of attacking resident with a knife during burglary

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man has been accused of breaking into a home and trying to assault one of the residents with a knife.

Decatur police say they were called to a home on Williamsburg Court about a burglary on May 31. Officers say they arrived to find the suspect, Timothy Scott Perry, in the area.

The victims told officers that Perry had entered their home with a knife and attempted to assault one of them, but the victim was able to defend themselves.

Police got a warrant for Perry’s arrest on June 4 and arrested him on June 5. Perry is charged with first-degree burglary.

Authorities took Perry to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.