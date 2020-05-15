Decatur library offering curbside pickup

DECATUR, Ala. – Their doors are closed, but the Decatur Public Library is still giving patrons a way to pick up something to read from inside.

The library says it will begin offering curbside pickup starting May 18. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

To check out a book, visit the library’s online catalog or call 256-208-3487 to place a book on hold. Staff members will bring out books and place them in the patron’s trunk or back of their vehicle. Returns should be placed in drop off bins and will be held 72 hours after return in order to minimize the chance of coronavirus spreading via shared materials.

To take advantage of the service, you must have a valid Decatur Public Library card, a phone number to receive your confirmation call and a way to call the library once you arrive to pick up your materials.