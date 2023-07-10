DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re in need of a summer activity for the kiddos, or your kids are a fan of some classic McDonald’s characters, you may be in luck.

A local McDonald’s owner and operator, Tim Wilson, is teaming up with the Decatur Public Library (DPL) to host a reading event featuring the iconic Hamburglar – the mischievous McDonald’s character known for stealing hamburgers!

On Tuesday, July 11, in the Youth Services Room at DPL at 10:00 a.m., kids will be able to meet the Hamburglar for a series of activities, including a reading by the Mickey D’s character as part of the Summer Reads Children’s Program.

‘McDonald’s Story Time’ will be held at the Decatur Public Library. (Photo: Decatur Public Library)

The event includes meeting the Hamburglar himself, a reading of ‘The Dinosaur Who Discovered Hamburgers,’ and a hamburger scavenger hunt. They’ll also be a simple craft for the children to do and a photo opportunity.

The Decatur Public Library is located at 504 Cherry St Northeast, Decatur, AL 35601.