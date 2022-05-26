DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Public Library is partnering with two state organizations to bring big events for the summer season.

First, the Heart of Dixie Fiction Writers will host writing workshops on Saturday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Award-winning and bestselling authors like Betty Bolté, Linda Howard, Leslie Scott, and Linda Winstead Jones will participate in the day’s activities. Each author will host a special portion of event dedicated to creating characters, setting the scene in fiction, and publishing your work.

The free workshops are open to teens and adults interested in publishing their work. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The second event coming to Decatur Public Library will last from Monday, June 6 through Sunday, July 3.

The library invites everyone to take a “StoryWalk” in Delano Park and on the boardwalk at Flint Creek Trail, in partnership with Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.

“As part of our Summer Reads program, we have two StoryWalks installed in two great locations for families to spend time outdoors, get some exercise, and enjoy a story,” read a news release from the library.

The two StoryWalks feature books titled “Over in a River: Flowing Out to the Sea” by Marianne Berkes and “Fly, Firefly” by Shana Keller.

For more information on both of these events, call the library’s Marketing and Outreach Office at 256-340-5780.