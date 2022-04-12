DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and members of city council delivered the state of the city Tuesday morning. The hot topics of discussion were population growth and infrastructure improvement.

Decatur’s population is nearly 58,000, so city leaders are prepared to improve infrastructure, schools and the overall quality of life for residents.

When it comes to population growth, City Council President Jacob Ladner’s message to long-time residents: it is inevitable and important for the well-being of the city.

“If the city isn’t growing, it’s dying,” Ladner said. “We’ve seen growth all around us and we have to capture our share of that growth as well.”

As the population continues to grow, the focus on infrastructure becomes even more apparent.

“We have to make sure we’re keeping up with infrastructure improvements,” Ladner explained. “And make sure for our current residents there is not a bunch of new traffic and that our drainage and utilities are still where they need to be.”

Mayor Tab Bowling echoed this, too. He shared that 80% of the stimulation package Decatur received will go toward infrastructure.

A new bridge for the city is also in the works. The goal for it would be to help ease traffic and be a sight to see as visitors and residents drive into the city.

“We think we have secured funding to conduct a study to determine where the bridge needs to go. It’ll be somewhere between the current bridge and just west of Nucor Steel,” Mayor Bowling told News 19.

Bowling also wants to continue to collaborate with city leaders in Madison and Limestone counties in order to improve the broader area as a whole.