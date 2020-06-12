Decatur, Kroger partner to offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing

DECATUR, Ala. – The city of Decatur and Kroger will offer a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site next week.

The testing will take place June 16-18 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Epic Church, located at 607 14th St. SE.

Appointments are required for testing. Scheduling can be done through Kroger Health’s online portal.

Those seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Individuals who don’t have symptoms and anyone with health concerns are still eligible for testing.

