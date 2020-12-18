Decatur hot-air balloon holiday display wows hundreds

DECATUR, Ala. – Balloons lit up the sky in Decatur Thursday night, without actually being in the sky.

Organizers from the Alabama Hot Air Balloon Jubilee committee called it a keynote family holiday event since the city’s Christmas parade was canceled because of coronavirus.

The event hosted hundreds of cars for free and allowed families of all ages to exit vehicles to get a close view as long as masks were worn.

Propane-fueled flames from four balloons created a light show while Christmas music played, much to the awes and honking from spectators.

It was an important display for hot-air balloon pilot Ken Garner, who said the showing makes up for the group not taking part in Decatur’s annual Christmas parade.

“This is something that I feel that we can give back to the city right here at a critical time,” Garner said. “Something that hopefully will lift the season’s feelings for Christmas and New Year’s, and give people a way of getting out and seeing the hot air balloons.”