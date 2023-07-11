DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The sixth annual Opioid Summit took place in Decatur on Tuesday, bringing awareness to addiction and how to ‘break the cycle.’

This year’s presenter was Richard Meriwether, an independent health educator. He shared information about preventing substance abuse and addiction, as well as strategies that have shown to be effective in substance use disorder education.

Meriwether says it’s important to learn the perspective of someone dealing with substance abuse and addictions, so they can be guided to recovery and understanding.

“What have you heard about HIV? What have you heard about substance use? And very important, tell me, what is your definition of substance use? Well, I’m not an abuser, if that’s what you are thinking. He meets the definition of an addict, but he doesn’t see that,” Merriweather said.

The goal of the summit each year is to inform the community about breaking the cycle of opioid and drug use – as the U.S. as a whole continues facing an opioid crisis.