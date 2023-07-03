DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur home was struck by lightning on Monday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area.

According to Lieutenant Brandon Sivley with Decatur Fire & Rescue, the call came in right at 2 p.m. The homeowner believed they’d heard lightning strike their home on Runnymeade Avenue near the intersection of Carridale Street Southwest.

Sivley said four people were in the home, but were all able to self evacuate and no one was injured.

Decatur Fire crews are still on the scene putting out hotspots and doing a search overhaul, Sivley added.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for multiple counties, including Morgan County, at 12:29 p.m. The warning for Morgan County was continued until 2:29 p.m.

In a special weather statement, the NWS said radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Decatur just before 2 p.m. which was moving east at 15 mph.