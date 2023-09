DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur High School was evacuated after smoke testing caused smoke to come through the school’s drains.

On Thursday, Decatur Utilities conducted smoke testing in the city early in the morning. This caused smoke to travel through the drains of the high school, prompting the school to evacuate to an “area across campus.”

Maintenance crews were able to air out the building with fans.

Students began to transition back into their classrooms just before 10 a.m.