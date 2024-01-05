DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur High Head Football Coach Aairon Savage has resigned after just one season with the Red Raiders.

Savage was hired at Decatur in February 2023 following the retirement of longtime coach Jere Adcock. His resignation was made official during a special called board meeting on Friday morning.

The personnel agenda for the meeting says that Savage is transferring to the Center for Alternative Programs, effective January 8, 2024.

Led by Savage, the Red Raiders went 3-7 and were 1-4 in region play in 2023.

Before coming to coach in Decatur, Savage was a Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/ Defensive Backs coach at Western Illinois University.

The Auburn Alum also played on the 2010 BCS champion Tiger squad.