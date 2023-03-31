DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur High School and Decatur Middle School are both on heightened alert Friday morning after a possible former student sent an email to a teacher making a potential threat, according to a Decatur City Schools (DCS) spokesperson.

Elizabeth Gentle, the director of communications for DCS, said the school system received three messages this morning possibly sent by a former student threatening gun violence.

Gentle said that staff and parents have been alerted for both schools. The DCS Crisis Response Team and Decatur Police Department (DPD) are on location working together.

The DCS Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said several staff members received emails containing threats and since the threats came from an identifiable email, the school system did take that threat as credible.

Satterfield added the school has gone from heightened alert to secure perimeter as the crisis response team and DPD are spread out across the campus.

The deputy superintendent said the school system is still working on a lunch plan and an early dismissal plan, but they will be dismissing school early today.

A heightened alert means that potential may exist for an unusual situation and all parties should have “heightened” awareness to react as needed, Gentle said.

Decatur City Schools told News 19 that they will continue to provide updates, and we will bring you those updates here as we get them.