DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Another Decatur Heritage student-athlete has signed the dotted line to take their talents to the collegiate level, this time from the Eagles’ softball program.

Summer Sims is heading to Calhoun to continue her softball career.

“I just love the coach, he’s really nice and a great person,” Sims told News 19. “I love the field, it’s a really pretty campus too. There’s been a lot of people who have helped me and pushes me to be the best I can be here like all the coaches, teammates, and they’ve just supported me through it all.”

Smith said she’s thrilled to get the chance to play for the Lady Warhawks.