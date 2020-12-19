Decatur first responders play Santa in improvised ‘Shop with Cops’ event

DECATUR, Ala. — Members of Decatur Police and Fire departments partnered with a local Target to deliver Christmas presents to kids and their families Friday.

Decatur PD’s Shop with a Cop usually means that elementary school kids join officers to shop for what they want for Christmas, but the event was changed to honor social distancing guidelines.

Instead, the city’s first responders teamed up to use squad cars and fire engines to do some of Santa’s work for him, delivering presents for more than a dozen families.

Sgt. Jami Jones of Decatur PD admitted it hasn’t been an easy year because of nationwide controversies and protest movements, but said events like Shop with a Cop go at the core of what it means to wear a badge.

“You still want to keep everything in aspect,” Jones said. “Just toe that line, you know? Just be that person that these kids still look up to and that families and people depend on in this community to try to still be the same.”