DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Fire and Rescue (DFR) is set to host its Second Annual Summer Cadet Camp this week.

DFR is getting ready to hold the camp on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The camp gives young men and women from ages 14-18 with an interest in the fire service a chance to see what it’s like. The camp walks them through Fire and Rescue personnel go through on a daily basis. They will learn hands-only CPR, basic first-aid, and team-building exercises,

The cadets will also get a chance to get up close with the fire trucks and put on the firefighting gear.

DFR Lt. Brandon Sivley said he feels the camp is not only a chance for the cadets to learn some skills but maybe to find a career they are interested in.

“Not only will they learn some potentially life-saving techniques and training during the cadet camp, but hopefully it will open up their eyes to see, you know, maybe if the fire service is a career that they want to, maybe look into after they graduate or, you know, those that are on the cusp of graduating or recently graduated and not sure if they want to go to college or not,” he said.”We just want to let them know that the fire service is an option.”