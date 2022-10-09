DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Fire and Rescue (DFR) responded to a working “woods” fire behind the Kroger on Beltline Road.

A spokesperson with DFR says the fire is contained to the immediate area and procedures are in place to keep it from spreading.

The Alabama Forestry Commission was on scene assisting.

No structures are in danger at this time, but the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

News 19 reached out to DFR on Monday morning for an update and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for the latest.