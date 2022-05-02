DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Calling all future fighters! Decatur Fire & Rescue (DFR) is hosting a “cadet camp” for teens hoping to be the next generation of fire, rescue, and emergency responders.

DFR will host the camp on June 8 and 9 for those ages 14 to 18. There will be morning and afternoon sessions.

According to the event’s flyer, the camp “gives our youth the chance to learn about local fire, rescue, and emergency medical services response organizations in a safe, controlled, educational, and fun way.”

All activities during the camp will be led by DFR personnel, including a live fire demonstration, radio communication, fire extinguisher demonstration, first aid, and team challenges.

To register for this year’s cadet camp, contact Lt. Brandon Sivley at 256-341-4860.