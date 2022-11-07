With a recent death in a house fire, the Decatur Fire & Rescue Department is offering free smoke detectors for all residents. (Getty Images)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — With a recent death in a house fire, the Decatur Fire & Rescue Department is offering free smoke detectors for all residents.

Lieutenant Brandon Sivley says fire officials want to ensure that everyone living in Decatur knows about the fire department’s free smoke detector program.

Sivley added that they would also be more than happy to help install the crucial, life-saving devices for anyone that asks.

The only requirement to get a free smoke detector, according to Sivley, is to fill out a short questionnaire – thanks to the Alabama Fire College.

For more information, you can reach out on their Facebook page here, or call 256-341-4862.