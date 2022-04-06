MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Fire & Rescue has several NOAA weather radios to give away to anyone that needs one – but there are only 100 available!

Lieutenant Brandon Sivley says the radios were given by the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, Ascend and the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

Sivley says the timing couldn’t be better with severe weather season already in full swing. He says the departments are excited to put the radios in the hands of those who may not have access to severe weather alerts.

Morgan County residents can pick up a NOAA weather radio at any of the following locations:

Administration Office- 4119 Old Hwy 31 SW, Decatur, AL

Decatur Fire Station 1 – 702 5th Ave Southwest Decatur, AL

Decatur Fire Station 2 – 841 Wilson Street Northwest Decatur, AL

Decatur Fire Station 3 – 1602 16th Ave Southeast Decatur, AL

Decatur Fire Station 4 – 131 Nelms Rd. Northwest Decatur, AL

Decatur Fire Station 5 – 2355 Danville Road Southwest Decatur, AL

Decatur Fire Station 6 – 1402 Point Mallard Parkway Southeast Decatur, AL

Decatur Fire Station 7 – 3810 Spring Avenue Southwest Decatur, AL

Decatur Fire Station 8 – 3701 Indian Hills Road Southeast Decatur, AL

Lt. Sivley says anyone that doesn’t have a way to get to the stations can call 256-341-4860 or 256 -654-5078.

To learn how to program your NOAA weather radio, check out Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier’s tutorial video here. You can also find a list of radio frequencies on the National Weather Service’s website here.