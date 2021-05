DECATUR, Ala. – Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Decatur Thursday night.

Decatur Fire & Rescue said four different crews were called to the fire at a structure attached to a house in the 1600-block of Tower Street.

Heavy flames were showing from the attached structure when the first crew got to the scene, but the fire was limited to the structure and melted paint on the house itself.

Deputy Fire Marshal Kyle Brown said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

