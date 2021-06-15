Decatur Fire crews called to explosion on Beltline Road

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Fire and Rescue crews were at the scene of an explosion and fire at an industrial building in the 300 block of Beltline Road Tuesday night.

Fire officials asked drivers to watch out for firehoses over the road.

