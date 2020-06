DECATUR, Ala. – Crews are responding to two different fires in the City of Decatur.

Decatur Fire and Rescue confirmed four trucks are responding to a house fire on Aldingham Drive SW and two more are responding to an industrial fire on State Docks Road.

Decatur Fire and Rescue said to pull over when any emergency vehicle approaches.

We currently have 4 units in route to a confirmed Residential Fire on Aldingham Dr SW. Also we have 2 units enroute to a Industrial metals fire on State Docks Rd. Please pull to the right when any emergency vehicle approaches from the rear. pic.twitter.com/z3dUD7lew0 — Decatur, Al Fire (@decatur_fire) June 1, 2020