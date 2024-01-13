DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT ) — For Decatur Fire and Rescue, this week marked a new beginning for the department. Firefighters in the River City will now work two days in a row before having a four-day break.

The new 48-96 work schedule will run in a trial period and will differ from their previous schedule, which saw firefighters working 24-hour shifts before having two days off.

“It’s going to help us with our recruiting, it seems to have already sparked our recruitment,” said Decatur Fire and Rescue Chief Tracy Thornton.

Thornton tells News 19 the move was a collective decision by his department and he’s hoping it will benefit their first responders.

“The majority of the membership of the department wanted to do this, they felt it would be beneficial for them. We want to have high morale, we want our firefighters to be happy,” Thornton said.

According to the chief, the new work schedule was partly put in place to improve department recruiting.

Thornton explained the four days off will also provide additional time for firefighters to recover from the physical labor of the job, while also giving them a mental break.

“There are different studies that talk about short-term fatigue and long-term fatigue and they say being off four days straight really helps improve the fatigue factor,” Thornton told News 19.

A new work schedule for the firefighters had been in the making for over a year and the department was motivated to give it a try after seeing how well it worked at other fire stations.

Thornton says he’s already received positive remarks from firefighters regarding their new reality. He expects the department to continue meeting the needs of the people of the city and he doesn’t see the move having a negative effect on the services they provide.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on giving excellent service to the citizens of Decatur, it’s what we’ve always done, it’s what we’re trying to do now, it’s what we plan on doing in the future,” Thornton said.

Despite a limited number of applications prior to the change, Chief Thornton says they’ve already seen an increase in applicants since the change in its work schedules.